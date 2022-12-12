NEPC, Netherlands Institute Partner to Boost Market Access for 17 SMEs in Ginger production

James Emejo in Abuja

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) of the Netherlands is currently on a Market Orientation Mission (MOM) to the Netherlands and France.

Also, on the entourage are 17 Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the ginger value chain.

The objective of the programme is to leverage the potential of the commodity to get more value and diversify its market through sustainability, improved quality, certification, organic production and refined processing.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, said the partnership will enhance the quality of the commodity through capacity building and market access programmes as well as consideration for the establishment of a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in ginger production hubs in states where it is cultivated and produced for export in Nigeria.

In a statement by NEPC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Ndubueze Okeke, he noted that the activities of the mission will include practical workshops on export market access, visits to companies who are prospective buyers of Nigeria spices in Rotterdam and participation in Food Ingredients Europe (FIE) in Paris, France.