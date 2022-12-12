  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

LibertyPay Rewards Agents with Cash Prizes

Business | 28 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

LibertyPay, a digital payment solution and distribution brand has rewarded its outstanding Mobile POS agents to the tune of five hundred thousand Naira in the just concluded Black Friday Sales campaign.

LibertyPay is a developing and growing Pan-African Fintech solution company that deploys Point of Sale (POS) terminals with its customised online and offline payment software, which enables digital lending to the underbanked and unbanked. The organization also offers bills and utility payments across its digital platforms. 

Managing Director of Liberty Pay, Oritsetimeyin Igbene at the reward ceremony in Lagos recently said: “We are glad to continue empowering our top performing POS agents with cash prizes for their unrelenting effort in ensuring that our services and indeed general banking services are present in the unbanked and underbanked communities across Nigeria.”

