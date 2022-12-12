LASU Begins Training on Deployment of Leave Management System

Emma Okonji

The Directorate of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Lagos State University, Ojo, will today begin the training ofkey stakeholders and staff of the university on its Leave Management System solution called LASULEMS, a web based software that has passed through several levels of penetration testing with validation collocated with other DICT services.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, approved of the immediate deployment of the software solution for use by both academic and non-academic staff members of the university.

The Ag. Director of LASU ICT, Professor Oluwatoyin Enikuomehin, who confirmed that all staff members would be trained on the usage of the application, said: “The Directorate will be open to collaboration with other institutions and organisation, so as to help deploy this and other solutions that have made LASU a top tech university at the current time.”