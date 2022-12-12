Lagos Bitget VIP Convene: Exposing the Community to the Bitget Ecosystem

Bitget in Africa has held its first ever offline meeting with her partners generally referred to as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in a very executive event themed; Bitget VIP Convene at The Art Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, the 3rd of December 2022. “Better Trading, Better Life!” The event is a brand promise to Bitgetters.

A statement by the group said the Bitget VIP Convene (BVC) Offline Event in Africa (Lagos, Nigeria) was an executive network of potential and existing partners of Bitget and the Bitget team.

The statement also noted that the key areas of focus at the event included brand, policy, P2P, safety, operation training, on-site lottery and other activities

The statement hinted that a cross section of Bitget BDs and partners during a break-out session at the just concluded Lagos BVC event.

The statement further explained the opening address was given by Bitget Africa’s Regional Marketing Manager, Louis Dike where he introduced the brand and highlighted Bitget’s achievements from May 2019 till date.

The statement said: “Major achievements of Bitget exchange globally including 8 million registered users globally, $10billion average daily trading volume, Top 3 Crypo derivatives trading exchange by volume according to Coinglass, Partnership with Juventus, PGL & Team Spirit and Partnership with Leo Messi

Following this brand introduction, Senior Business Development Manager, Paul Ezeafulukwe delivered a full platform presentation to everyone present with a focus on Bitget’s Unique selling feature; The One-Click Copy Trade.



“Product innovation is a guiding principle at Bitget, proven most meaningfully through her flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade. Since its launch in May 2020, One-Click Copy Trade has broken the mold of trading patterns in the crypto market, bridging the gap between traders from all corners of the world, in addition to elite traders and their fans. To date, Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade has amassed over 80,000 professional traders, with approximately 1.1 million followers. Moreover, copy-traders on the platform have earned over $1 billion in total income, while followers have collectively made over $1.56 billion.

“On Bitget’s plan for the African continent, Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen responded to questions from partners.

“Bitget has a long-term development plan in Africa, and we plan to gradually expand our business to more countries, such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya. Currently we are collaborating with more than 500 kols.

“In terms of the Bitget futures, such as copy trading, we will look for and cultivate professional traders in Africa. We have set up a variety of cooperation methods to help African KOLs to be our partners



“1. KOLs with a community: this is suitable for KOLs with more fans. They can enjoy the rewards of recommending users to download Bitget App and register on our platform. Meanwhile, they can receive the rebates of transaction fees.



“2. Professional futures trading KOLs: we hope that professional futures traders can join us. BITGET’s copy trading will help KOL share their trading strategies with users all over the world to help more people achieve wealth growth.



3.Well-known KOLs: if you already have your own entrepreneurial project or NFT project, we can communicate with you for a further collaboration plan

“4.Cryptocurrency and education schools: we would like to try our best to help more people learn and have a master of cryptocurrency

Bitget has been making different efforts to assure users and rebuild confidence.”



“Recently, the leading crypto derivatives exchange; Launched a $5 million Builders Fund to support those impacted by FTX to help users depressed by FTX’s fall, Published Merkle tree Proof-of-Reserves audit for better transparency and to rebuild confidence and Increased Bitget Protection Fund from $200 million to $300 million to provide better protection and further assurance to crypto users, especially in extreme and unexpected situations.



“Bitget will keep building a trustworthy and safe trading environment for users and working hard to cultivate the crypto world.”