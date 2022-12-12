Garba Shehu Charges Katsina People to Vote for Tinubu, APC Candidates

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, has asked the people of Dumurkol, Daura and the entire Katsina State, to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from top to bottom in the 2023 general election.



The Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President enjoined the Katsina people to vote for APC from the presidential candidate to House of Assembly members saying, “whoever come here after defecting to another party and say he is with President Buhari, he is a liar; he is not with President Muhammadu Buhari. It’s APC all the way.”



According to him, the ongoing campaign is a journey of success, adding, “I work with some people in the campaign train and they proved that they have capacity and they will never fail.”



Shehu, who represented the president at the APC governorship campaign at Buhari’s village in Dumurkol, Daura, Katsina State, weekend, said, “Coming to campaign here is just to thank the people of Dumurkol, because they need no lecture on whom to vote for to succeed President Buhari in 2023.”

According to him, what President Buhari said was ‘vote for Asiwaju and Shettima, Dikko Radda and Jobe for governor and also vote for Nasiru Sani as your Senator and other legislators.’



“Every individual from Dumurkol or Daura or Katsina will market APC and anybody contesting under any other party should not be campaigned for because Nigeria has given Dumurkol, Daura and Katsina State, what other states wanted to have and they never get because over 200 million Nigerians choose someone from this domain to lead the country for good eight years.



“Nigerians have done everything to this community, Daura and Katsina State, so nobody can shame him here.

“President Buhari has done everything to Daura and Katsina state. Just yesterday, we were in the road, when I saw a trailer with load of irons for railway tracks to be laid from Daura to Katsina to Maradi and by God’s grace by the end of this administration, train services will start from Kano to Daura,” the presidential aide said.

Meanwhile, the District Head of Dumurkol, and President Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Musa Haro, has assured Nigerians that the people of Daura and the entire state would vote massively for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.