FEMA Threatens to Close Petrol Stations over Incessant Fire Outbreaks

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to permanently shut down any fueling station that flouts regulations on product discharge henceforth.

The Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made the vow yesterday while reacting to the fire outbreak at the Conoil fueling station, Area 10, last Saturday, which was the third station to be gutted by fire within two weeks.

He said a task force would be constituted by the administration to commence strict enforcement of the regulations on content discharge and safety of life and property of the residents of the FCT.

Idriss attributed the fires at the three petrol stations to non-adherence to the regulations on content discharge, noting that flouting the rules could endanger the lives and property of the residents of the FCT.

The FEMA DG said the incessant fire out breaks at petrol stations in the FCT was becoming increasingly worrisome, noting that some fueing stations lack adequate fire defence equipment that will serve as first aid before the responders turn up as well as trained safety officers to guide the operators at the filling stations.”

He also attributed the fire outbreaks to the lingering fuel scarcity, which compels station managers to commence the discharge of content immediately the tanker arrives at the station.

Idris said the FCTA would open discussion with the relevant NNPC department, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to see how they can strengthen the regulations and ensure full compliance of the laws and regulations with the view to saving lives and property.

However, no life, according to FEMA Head Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, was lost in the latest incident, although some vehicles parked within the premises of the station were burnt along with the tanker discharging the fuel as well as the station.