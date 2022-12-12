Fearless Energy Drink Thrills Auto-Drifters, Sports Lovers at Fanfaro Autofest 2022

The Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, makers of Fearless Energy Drink and the official sponsor of Fanfaro Autofest 2022, Seleem Adegunwa, said that his company is committed to partnering initiatives that involve community and nation-building as well as consumer-centric activities that ignite fun amongst people. According to him, the partnership between Fearless Energy Drink and Fanfaro Autofest works perfectly.

“How do you have fun without energy? This is the biggest auto-sport event in the country and you cannot enjoy such an event without an increased boost in your energy levels, whether you are a drifter, biker, lover of the sport or consumer/fan watching the games. The only way you can embrace the thrill of the sport is to be energized, and this is what the Fearless Energy Drink is providing”, he said.

Mr. Adegunwa, who audaciously faced his fears also embraced the thrill of the sport by riding with a drifter. He added that the initiative is also in line with the company’s vision of promoting sports development and youth empowerment in the country.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Adekunle Olanrewaju, commended Fearless Energy Drink for the sponsorship, and said that the Fearless brand resonates with what the auto sport stands for.

“It is a fearless sport, tough, energetic, with maximum thrills to excite fans, auto lovers and consumers,” he stated.

The Fearless Classic and Red berry flavours energized the drifters for breathtaking auto-drifting that left the crowd in awe. The drifters include Mustapha Zakaria, aka Zaka, a 25years old drifter from Borno State who drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; Abdullahi, a 33years old drifter from Kano State, who drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; Ahmad Alil Amir, a 34years old Lebanese Nigerian drifter from Kano State, drove a BMW E30 with 195 horsepower; Antonio, a 35 years old Lebanese drifter living in Lagos, Nigeria drove a Nissan 350Z stingray; Captain Awaa, a 23years old Nigerian drifter from Bauchi State drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; JBash, a 25years old Nigerian drifter from Borno State drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower, and Argo Raak, an Estonian drifter, Infiniti G35 with 320 horsepower.