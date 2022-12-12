FCTA  Steps up Campaign against Killing of Twins in Remote Villages

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has kicked against the ancient traditional practice of the killing twins in remote communities and villages in the territory.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils Service Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho noted that the stone age practice was prevalent in communities such as Chakumi in Gwalgwalada Area Council; Makana and Dudu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC); Gulida and Zuhi in Abaji Area Council as well as Kehi in Kuje Area Council.

He said the harmful traditional practices were unacceptable and not in line with acceptable global norms. Describing twins as blessing craved by many, he said the administration, through the council chairmen and the councilors of the remote communities had been sensitising the people to stop the disturbing practice.

“I want to assure that it has drastically reduced because the council chairmen and some of the councilors who come from the remote communities of the Area Councils are engaged to talk their people.

“There is this awareness that twins are gift and special gift from God. He did not commit any crime for you to kill the babies you are being blessed with. We are doing our best and will continue to be on top of it,” Dantsoho said.

The Mandate Secretary also stated that the FCTA would establish Zonal offices to curb the indiscriminate sale of land by local chiefs in the territory.

He warned that all graded chiefs and traditional rulers are not allowed to sell any portion of the land within the FCT, apart from the Minister of the FCT, who is the only person that has the right to allocate or revoke any land.

“So am telling you that the administration is not taking this kindly, we don’t encourage this and there is a severe punishment for anyone found wanting will face the law and at the end you will stand to lose whatever you are proud of as a village chief in the community.”