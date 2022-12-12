  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing Partner to Transport Humanitarian Aid Aboard New 737 MAX Jets

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have again partnered to bring humanitarian aid to those in need – this time using the airline’s three recently delivered 737-8 airplanes to transport more than 12,000 pounds of supplies to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Ethiopian Airlines has a long history of collaborating with Boeing on humanitarian flights,” said Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew.

“This is our 43rd humanitarian delivery with Boeing, and we are proud to partner with their team to once again bring this support home to Addis Ababa,” he said.

The humanitarian delivery flights departed Boeing’s Everett and Seattle Delivery Centers on Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Dec. 4 and contained medical supplies, books and school supplies for those in need. Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group (GEDAG) provided surgical gloves, which would be distributed by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health’s Pharmaceutical Supply Agency.

Noble Humanitarian Missions (NHM) provided surgical gloves. Mekedonia, an Ethiopian non-governmental organization working to shelter people experiencing homelessness, will lead local distribution efforts for the NHM donated supplies.

Ethiopian Institute of Resilience and Climate Change provided clothing, gloves and bandages, which will be distributed by its Ethiopian nonprofit partner, Wollo Bete Amhara.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.