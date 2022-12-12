Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing Partner to Transport Humanitarian Aid Aboard New 737 MAX Jets

Chinedu Eze

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have again partnered to bring humanitarian aid to those in need – this time using the airline’s three recently delivered 737-8 airplanes to transport more than 12,000 pounds of supplies to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Ethiopian Airlines has a long history of collaborating with Boeing on humanitarian flights,” said Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew.

“This is our 43rd humanitarian delivery with Boeing, and we are proud to partner with their team to once again bring this support home to Addis Ababa,” he said.



The humanitarian delivery flights departed Boeing’s Everett and Seattle Delivery Centers on Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Dec. 4 and contained medical supplies, books and school supplies for those in need. Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group (GEDAG) provided surgical gloves, which would be distributed by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health’s Pharmaceutical Supply Agency.

Noble Humanitarian Missions (NHM) provided surgical gloves. Mekedonia, an Ethiopian non-governmental organization working to shelter people experiencing homelessness, will lead local distribution efforts for the NHM donated supplies.



Ethiopian Institute of Resilience and Climate Change provided clothing, gloves and bandages, which will be distributed by its Ethiopian nonprofit partner, Wollo Bete Amhara.