Dr. Kayode Akinlade Celebrates 70th Birthday in Style

Dr. Olukayode Akinlade, a respected medical practitioner, a man of class and profound dignity was born on 15th December 1952 in Ido Ekiti and had his early education at Omodewa Primary School in 1958. He completed the same at St. Stephen’s Primary School, Onilete, Iwo in 1963 before proceeding to Ekiti Parapo College, Ido Ekiti and Government College, Ibadan for his Secondary and Higher Secondary education respectively between 1965 and 1971. He thereafter proceeded to the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos from where he graduated in March 1977.

Olukayode did his mandatory one-year Housemanship at Adeoyo State Hospital, Ibadan following which he was posted to Port Harcourt, Rivers State for National Youth Service. He returned to Lagos to work at Nigerian Ports Authority Hospital, Apapa, Bose Specialist Hospital, JuliSam Clinic and St Emmanuel Hospital all in Lagos between 1979 and 1986.



Currently,,, he runs his private hospital known as KROWN HOSPITAL located in the Alimosho axis of Lagos. The hospital which was set up in 1986 moved to a purpose-built modern complex commissioned by the then Military Governor of Lagos State, Brigadier Raji Rasaki in 1991.

Krown Hospital today is one of the best-equipped hospitals in Lagos with sizable staff strength including visiting Consultants, both foreign and local, in major clinical specialties providing advanced medical care and training facilities in collaboration with several foreign hospitals. The hospital is known for high-end technological equipment with rare highly specialised services including Laparascopic or Minimal Access Surgical Procedures, Endoscopy, Renal Dialysis, Otorhinolaryngology services, Orthopaedics and Trauma, Cancer care, Maxillofacial Surgery, functional ICU, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, Dental Centre, Echocardiography, 4D Ultrasonography, Digital X-Rays, Holter ECG, Ambulatory BP, Fully Automated Laboratory service amongst others, thus upgrading medical practice to an acceptable high level within her environment,.thus bringing specialised care to that environment. The hospital is also ICT compliant with a robust HIMS/EMR with both intranet and broadband internet connectivity.



Dr. Akinlade is highly respected in the medical profession and was elected Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State Branch in 2002 and subsequently elected as the Secretary-General of the Association in 2004. A period that was both innovative and monumental years in the annals of the medical profession in Nigeria. He was also called upon to serve the nation in various capacities including as a member of the Governing Boards of the Federal Neuro Psychiatry Hospital, Lagos and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi. He also served as a member of the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and Chairman of its IT sub-committee during his tenure.



He was Co-Chairman on the Review of the Operational Guidelines for the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2005.



His experience and exposure in the Healthcare sector cover clinical, managerial, policy and strategic planning areas. He has extensive analytical skills, and he is a strong Team player, Team Builder, Facilitator and Advocate of improved healthcare services and a mentor to very many successful practitioners many of whom are at the commanding height of the nation’s health sector today.



Dr. Akinlade is an ardent believer in the need for a reform of our health systems through interventions that will bring about rapid improvement in the deplorable health situation in Nigeria at all levels. He played an active role as a member of the Lagos State Health Reform Committee which gave birth to the reforms in Lagos State Healthcare delivery services and the Lagos State Health Reform Law currently in operation.



He has been closely involved in Healthcare Management, Administration, Hospital Design, and Equipment profiling of health institutions at various levels of healthcare. He traveled extensively to various parts of the world on medical and health-related matters and he is very current in technological advances spanning various specialties or disciplines of medicine.



Until recently he was Chairman of the Board of management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (EKSUTH) where he has to his credit the setting up of a 50-bed Accident and Emergency Dept. and extensive innovative works within the hospital despite government lean resources. Through various reforms and innovative efforts, he increased the monthly Internally Generated Revenue of the hospital by about 500% of what was being generated before he assumed office working assiduously with his Board members and management.

During his tenure a 5-year Strategic plan for the hospital was also produced, a prototype that can be applied to most of our tertiary healthcare institutions even today.



He currently serves as the Medical Adviser to the Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion) and Chairman of, Governing Board of the Anglican Church Hospitals in Lagos West Diocese. He was a member of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Oshogbo working with colleagues to find a lasting solution to the chronic challenges bedeviling the health sector in the State of Osun including challenges of the health workforce.

He is currently a Technical Consultant at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti overseeing the actualization of the building, equipping, and commissioning of a new 400 bed Teaching Hospital complex to international standards, a hospital that now boasts of the 1st open heart surgery in that part of the country and Kidney Transplant surgeries.



He is appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of Afe Babalola University and also a member of the Management Board of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State



Dr. Akinlade is a community leader, an ardent believer in God, and a committed Rotarian of over 37 years, an organisation he once served as Club President and Assistant District Governor.

He is blessed with children and grandchildren.