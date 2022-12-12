Bauchi Gov Signs Revised VAPP Act, Plans to Sign Pending Death Sentences

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed says he will implement the death penalty for offenders of violence against persons if they are prosecuted and sentenced to death.

According to Channels TV, Mohammed, on Friday, expressed deep concern about the prevalence of such crime in the society as he signed into law the amended Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law 2021, which now includes the death penalty.

He also signed three executive bills into law, including the 2023 Appropriation Bill, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, and the Bauchi State Penal Code.

“I know some governors have been running away from signing death sentences because they exercise restraint on the basis of ‘maybe (there is) some element of error.’

“But to me, I will leave you to my lord. If they prosecute you for killing, I will just sign; it’s not my fault. If it’s brought to my attention, I will do it. And we will soon be signing some death sentences because they are many,” the governor said.

The Bauchi State Government, in partnership with the UN Women and the UK Government, had inaugurated a technical and advisory committee to implement the VAPP Act in the state on April 30, 2021.

Speaking on the VAPP Act, Mohammed lauded the state for being among the first in the North-East to adopt the law, saying it had earned the state “a lot of respect” in the country.

“But because of some noticed gaps, some traditional inhibitions, it was taken back and it is corrected – the violence against three-year-old children, nine-month-old children, people killed and maimed.

“You see, morality is a gauge. If you’re wearing that dress, you should know that you’ll need all the severity and the punishment that will prevent people from doing this.

“You notice the eyes of some children being plucked out, their genital parts plucked out, mutilations here and there. This is what we call demonisation of poverty because they are helpless,” he said.