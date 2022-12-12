Agbi Slams Omo-Agege, Says Deltans Shouldn’t Entrust Him with State’s Gov

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Delta State, Mr. Goodnews Agbi, has taken a swipe at his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, describing him as a politician that should not be trusted with votes come 2023 general election. Agbi stated this yesterday while addressing a cross-section of Isoko people, who paid him a condolence visit on the demise of his cousin in Lagos.



He cautioned all Deltans, especially, the Isoko people, to be wary of Omo-Agege, whom he described as “a green snake under the green grass”.

Agbi said of Omo-Agege, “He is very cunning and sweet-talking, deceitful. Deltans should not give him the chance. If they do, the state will be finished.

“This is the man that was the Secretary of the State Government for six months only but built a mighty structure at Uvwie, built a sprawling residential estate at Orogun and bought N600m house at T. Y Danjuma Road at Asokoro, where he is staying till today.



“This man should not be allowed to be governor of Delta State.”

Agbi told the visitors that they should mobilise all the Isoko people, who registered in Isoko and had their PVCs to come home and vote massively for him.

He also reminded them that it was the first time an Isoko man was coming out positively and aggressively to seek the votes of all Deltans to be the governor.

Responding to the group, led by Chief Rapheal Igbudu, who hails from Oyede, Agbi assured the people that he would not disappoint them if elected, maintaining that no matter the outcome of the election, he would stand anywhere to defend the Isoko interest.



Igbudu had told Agbi that they came on behalf of the Oyede people and, indeed, Isoko people resident in Lagos, to express their support for his ambition and at the same time to condole with him over the demise of his first cousin last weekend. He called on all Isoko people in Nigeria and the Diaspora to stand strongly behind their son, not only because he was an Isoko man, but also because he was very qualified, capable, and bold enough to defend the Isoko interest.