AfyaRekod Partners NHIA to Train Staff on  Integrated Health Data

A universal patient portal, AfyaRekod, has partnered with National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to deliver a four-day intensive training workshop to explore the role of integrated health data in delivering Universal Health Care in Nigeria.

The Country Head of the agency, Killian Mayua,

said the aim of the partnenhip and interactive workshop hosted by AfyaRekod was to explore the invaluable contribution of the organisation’s unique approach and data driven solutions can make to delivering Universal Healthcare plus the challenges in executing this integrated approach across its diverse mandate.

AfyaRekod is a patient-centered health data platform built on Al and Blockchain technology headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with a presence in five African countries.

Its mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for health care facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform.

NHIA was established in 2022 by the Federal govemment in Nigeria to promote, regulate and integrate health insurance schemes. It is expected to deliver UHC through mandatory health insurance. NHIA will provide and maintain Digital infrastructure to integrate all data on health schemes in Nigeria.

The Acting GM National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Sikiru Salaudeen

said that in Abuja, most of the big hospitals now depend on the digital storage of patient health information and digital operations within the hospitals from the moment a patient walks into the hospital.

” The training we got from AlyaRekod will prove immensely helpful as we move forward in using technology to achieve universal healthcare,” Salaudeen said.

The Commercial Advisor AfyaRekod, Rick Ashley expressed excitement hosting their guests from NHIA and Jiwaga for a free workshop on digitisation of health care.

He said the hosting had contributed to their overall mission: an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all.