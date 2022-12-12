I Won’t Quit, Says Ronaldo

Five-time ‘World Footballer of the Year’ Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has put behind the off-field drama and the eventual elimination of Portugal at the on-going FIFA World cup and insisted that his commitment to his country has never wavered.

Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s opening game against Ghana, but was unceremoniously dropped to the bench by head coach Fernando Santos in response to his reaction to being substituted against South Korea.

While the 37-year-old came off the bench in the quarter-final against Morocco, he was unable to make an impact as Portugal lost 1-0 to see their World Cup dreams dashed.

Ronaldo was seen walking down the tunnel at full-time in floods of tears and did not speak to the media directly after the game.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo wrote: “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

“Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted…Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”

Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups with his goal against Ghana, but now looks certain to retire without having scored in a World Cup knockout match.

Given that he will be 41 by the time the next edition of the tournament rolls around, it seems this may have been Ronaldo’s last dance for Portugal.

…Santos: No Regret Dropping Ronaldo to the Bench

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, has said that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo despite their World Cup exit to Morocco.

Ronaldo was introduced off the bench in the 51st minute with Portugal down 1-0, but the 37-year-old couldn’t inspire a fight-back as Morocco became the first African side to reach a semi-final at the World Cup.

Santos also named Ronaldo, who was seen leaving the field in tears at the end of the match, as a substitute for their 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 and said the result was enough to convince him to keep the same team for the quarterfinal.

“I don’t think so, no regrets,” Santos said. “I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets.

“If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself. Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player.”

Morocco won thanks to Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header when he outjumped Portugal keeper Diogo Costa to score a historic goal for his country.

Portugal only managed three shots on target as they went in search of an equaliser, and afterward Bruno Fernandes was highly critical of Argentinian referee Facundo Tello.

“I don’t know if they’re going to give the cup to Argentina,” Fernandes said. “I don’t care, I’m going to say what I think and screw them. It’s very strange that a referee from a team that’s still in the cup officiates us. They’ve clearly tilted the field against us.”

Fernandes’ teammate Pepe also questioned Tello’s performance and suggested Lionel Messi’s criticism of the referee during Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands on Friday had played a part.

“We dominated the game 100 percent of the time,” Pepe said. “I think what the referee did today; this is an Argentinian referee. After what Messi said yesterday it seems there’s something very weird. We couldn’t play in the second half because the referee kept stopping the game.

“I’m very angry, very angry because the referee didn’t let us play.”

Asked afterward about Tello, Santos played down his impact on the result while also leaving his future as Portugal boss up in the air.

“I think we could have done more and we failed to do so, so I don’t think we should blame the referee,” Santos said. “I reiterate what I said before the competition, I have a discussion with the president and when we go back to Portugal we will deal with the issue of my contract.”

I Won’t Quit, Says Ronaldo