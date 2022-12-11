Wike’s Flamboyant Garb of Arrogance 

If the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had been more circumspect, he would have heeded the advice of several chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and backed down on his endless political battle with the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But he has shunned wise counsel from all quarters. His actions and inactions seem to have betrayed him as one who has a pathological hatred for Atiku.

Today, the number one citizen of Rivers, who does not have any shame or scruples wearing his flamboyant garb of arrogance, is rueing his actions. This is because he is fast losing the battle and his supporters have begun to thin away.

Shortly after Atiku won the PDP primary, defeating Wike and many others, the trained lawyer threatened fire and brimstone, saying that he would never work with the Adamawa-born politician unless Ayu is removed as the party’s helmsman. Initially, many met with him for a truce on several occasions, all to no avail.

It is doubtful if anyone has forgotten how he had boasted that his wish should be granted or he would expose many secrets that would shake the party to its very foundation or dump the party. Wike had reportedly issued this threat during meetings with some party leaders and his loyalists across the nations, where he lambasted and insulted some of the party leaders.

In fact, Wike’s stubbornness really unsettled leaders of the party, who had mounted pressure on him to place the interest of the party above his interest.

“Governor Wike has been blinded by his over-bloated ego. He has allowed himself to be deceived by political jobbers or hangers-on and started thinking too highly of himself,” a source revealed.

Consequently, he has now become the anvil of criticism in the political circle of the state, as well as an object of ridicule by those who had earlier admired him in the past. Now, the party elders have reportedly called his bluff and moved on without him.