  • Sunday, 11th December, 2022

Tinubu’s Presidency Will Prioritise Youth Empowerment, Girl-child Education, Says Wife

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would prioritise youth empowerment and girl-child education if elected. 

Tinubu gave the assurance in Maiduguri at the inauguration of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign in North-east ahead of the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25.

While commending the North-east youth for their overwhelming support, the wife of the presidential candidate pledged that her husband would provide the needed support and care for women of the North-east. 

She said: “I want to particularly recognise the efforts of our youth today. Coming out today despite this being a women’s campaign is very encouraging for us. I can assure you that Hajiya Nana Shettima and I will work together as a team.

“I can assure you that youth unemployment will be on the front burner of the Tinubu/Shettima administration. Before you can empower a woman, the woman must have education.

“Education is very key to the growth of our women, not only in the North-East, but in the country as a whole. Because when you educate one woman, you’ve really done well for the entire household, not to speak of the entire nation.”

The event was hosted by the wife of the Borno state governor and coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team in North-east, Dr. Falmata Zulum.

The event had in attendance the wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairman of the women campaign team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate and former first lady of Borno State, Hajiya Nana Shettima; and wives of other APC governors from Kogi, Plateau, Kebbi, Lagos and Cross-River states. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.