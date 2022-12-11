Tinubu’s Presidency Will Prioritise Youth Empowerment, Girl-child Education, Says Wife

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would prioritise youth empowerment and girl-child education if elected.

Tinubu gave the assurance in Maiduguri at the inauguration of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign in North-east ahead of the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25.

While commending the North-east youth for their overwhelming support, the wife of the presidential candidate pledged that her husband would provide the needed support and care for women of the North-east.

She said: “I want to particularly recognise the efforts of our youth today. Coming out today despite this being a women’s campaign is very encouraging for us. I can assure you that Hajiya Nana Shettima and I will work together as a team.

“I can assure you that youth unemployment will be on the front burner of the Tinubu/Shettima administration. Before you can empower a woman, the woman must have education.

“Education is very key to the growth of our women, not only in the North-East, but in the country as a whole. Because when you educate one woman, you’ve really done well for the entire household, not to speak of the entire nation.”

The event was hosted by the wife of the Borno state governor and coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team in North-east, Dr. Falmata Zulum.

The event had in attendance the wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairman of the women campaign team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate and former first lady of Borno State, Hajiya Nana Shettima; and wives of other APC governors from Kogi, Plateau, Kebbi, Lagos and Cross-River states.