Thinkers and Workers Announce Osifeso as Grand Patron

Lekan Osifeso has once again been handed the limelight. This time, the presenters of the eye of the society are none other than the group called Thinkers and Workers, the people working to ensure that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gets a second term in the Lagos State House. The same people have gathered to announce that Osifeso is their grand patron, raising the Olotu Olowa and Madasa of Ijebuland into a new rank of glory and virtue.

Many Lagos socialites are green with envy at the decision of Thinkers and Workers to anoint Osifeso as the grand patron of their group. The group’s representative seemed to know this and had to explain the choice of Osifeso. According to them, Thinkers and Workers had Osifeso become their grand patron because they share many core values but two in particular that tipped the scale in the Ijebu man’s favour: the first is that he is passionate about seeing Governor Sanwo-Olu re-elected, and the second is that he is giving his best to impact humanity.

Responding to the honour, Osifeso stated that he had been watching Thinkers and Workers for a while now and is very impressed with their doings. He was especially impressed with the way they did not go around begging politicians and giving them false titles such as grand patrons to get more money. Instead, Thinkers and Workers simply raised money among themselves which they then gave to the underprivileged of society. Because Osifeso is also like that, he did not hesitate to accept the title of grand patron, determined to guide them into even more glory than they have now.

Right now, Thinkers and Workers are at the forefront of Sanwo-Olu’s campaign for a second term. Whether or not they were brought together by an individual seeking his own, one must admit that they are gradually gathering momentum and might become a strong force to contend against before the 2023 gubernatorial elections.