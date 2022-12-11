The ELITES Releases New Book on Sekinat Elegushi

There is a saying that good people have their own special place in society and will not be mass-guided as everybody else. That saying is gradually showing its fangs while favouring the wife of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the hallowed Sekinat. Based on recent news, Sekinat is getting herself a book—and she is neither the person writing it nor the person that commissioned or conceived it.

The publisher of The ELITES Magazine, Kemi Akinyemi, has taken it upon herself to praise Sekinat for being an amazing individual and representative of an entire people. Akinyemi demonstrated her desire to hallow Sekinat when she released a new book titled “Sekinat Aramide Elegushi: Royalty Meets Style and A Heart of Gold.”

In the book consisting of 240 pages, Akinyemi narrated the life and times of Sekinat, especially the parts about her raising the poor and putting smiles on the faces of the needy. The book chronicled how Sekinat is a force of change, a force willing to go against the grindstone of the Nigerian elite social establishment as she helps people, whether these people are her people or strangers.

The Head of Service (HoS) of the Lagos State government, Hakeem Muri-Okunola (HMO) wrote the foreword to the book. In his usual straightforward manner, HMO stated that “Olori Elegushi’s style and fashion escapades and her footprints in the sands of philanthropism have inspired this book about her.” And indeed, even as she inspired the book, she has also inspired many women across Africa, which is another target that Akinyemi wanted to demonstrate with the book.