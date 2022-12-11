Osoba: S’West Has Highest Number of Uncollected PVCs Nationwide

· Claims five million PVCs yet to be collected in the region

· Canvasses support for Tinubu, Abiodun, others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As the collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) takes off tomorrow, former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba yesterday revealed that South-west had the highest number of uncollected (PVCs) nationwide.

Osoba, also the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), canvassed support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in the forthcoming elections.

He expressed grave concerns about the uncollected PVCs in the geo-political zone yesterday at the inauguration and unveiling of the APC Campaign Council in Ogun State.

At the unveiling are former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Deputy Governor, Prince Segun Adesegun; Chairman of Ogun APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi and the governorship candidate of APC in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, among others.

After unveiling the party secretariat yesterday, Osoba observed that the PVCs “are the real votes. About five million PVCs are yet to be collected in the South-west.”

While talking about voter’s education, the former governor specially called for the education of voters in the state through the showcasing of the party emblem.

Osoba also called for the support of everyone “to actualise the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun during the next elections.

“Elections start on Monday. From Monday, December 12, PVC is the real vote, collection of PVC starts on Monday. How many of you are ready for the exercise?

“This election is at the grassroots. In the South-west, we have the highest uncollected PVCs. We have almost five million to be collected in all states of the geo-political zone.

“This is very disgraceful. I therefore urge all registered voters in the region to come out to ensure that our people go and collect their PVCs. The collection of the PVCs is the beginning and end of the election.

“For the next election, the broom is vital in all that we do in APC because the broom is the symbol you are going to see on the day of election, not all your fine faces.

“I am not saying you should not use your pictures on the posters. Let the broom show in our posters, because it is the broom we are voting for,” Osoba advised candidates standing for different elections in Ogun State.

Also at the unveiling of the secretariat, Abiodun described the Bola Tinubu/Kassim Shettima ticket as the best deal for the country, observing that the duo when elected would bring on board good governance.

He said: “Our presidential candidate and his running mate are the best. They both served as governors and senators in their states. They have implemented programmes that have transformed and propelled both states that they governed.”

“As we unveil this campaign council, I urge you all to work together as a team even as we sell our programmes and manifestos to the good people of Ogun State.

“We must work as hard as we did three and half years ago. We must engage in constructive and issue-based campaigns in line with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the rules of engagement.

“We have bid successfully for the year 2024 National University Games (NUGA). So, Ogun State will be hosting the 2024 National University Games. This is because we place a premium on youth engagement and development as we see sport as a platform for that.

“I do not doubt that we will win this election. I do not have a doubt about that because we have worked very hard to keep our promises. We have justified that mandate entrusted to us as seen by our people oriented project spread across the state.”

Daniel described Abiodun as a master chess player, noting that he alongside others who left their comfort zone in 2019 could not afford failure and would work to ensure that he wins the forth-coming election.

Daniel added that no one could fault Abiodun’s performance in the last three and half years, saying he had a belief that victory “is certain for the governor come 2023.

