Of Pastor Odumeje’s Hedonism

Anambra State-born clergyman, Chukwuemeka Ohanamere, also known as Odumeje, is the General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

Famously known as Indaboski Bahos, he makes no pretense about winning more souls into the vineyard of God.

The “Liquid Metal”, as he often boasts, loves to be in the news both for good and bad reasons. His attitudes and lifestyle continue to set tongues wagging because they are believed to be obviously out of sync with the divine teaching in Matthew 6: 19-21: “Do not store up for yourself treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourself treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Though he is said to be generous, the pastor comes across as a hedonist of sorts. It was gathered that he has a fleet of exotic cars in his garage. Besides, he goes out with a large retinue of aides and heavy security.

Odumeje seems to love worldly things and flaunts them without caring a hoot. Surprisingly, he does not seem to be bothered about the barrage of criticisms daily hurled at him by some members of the society, including some Christian faithful.

He has not done anything, consciously or otherwise, to disabuse the minds of his critics who have tagged him as controversial. His actions and farcical displays in public are said to be giving many grave concerns, as it is giving Christianity a bad image.

Last Sunday, the fair-complexioned clergy held a special Sunday service on the occasion of his 40th birthday in style. During the celebration, his church members gifted him assorted items and “sprayed” him crisp Naira notes that littered the floor of the church. The celebrator entertained his congregation with his musical skill, as he sang in the Igbo language while money rained on him.