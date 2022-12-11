Not Yet Uhuru for Ogun Guber Hopeful, Ladi Adebutu

At last, it is a happy time for Hon. Ladi Adebutu, son of billionaire and bet-game king, Kessington Adebutu, as he has been declared the Ogun Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate by a court.

With this landmark victory at the court, all is now set for the man of the people to prove his preparedness for the number one job of the gateway state, particularly as the contending and disapproving forces to his formidable candidature have all sheathed their swords to work collectively for his unprecedented victory at the polls.

Since the court’s victory bells rang, Adebutu has been putting all strings together to ensure a smooth-sailing and overwhelming victory over the major opponent to his aspiration, a development that is already causing ripples and jitters in the ruling party of All Progressives Congress (APC).

No doubt, Adebutu is a man of the people and loved by many in the state, on account of his exceedingly gregarious and generous disposition to his people across all boards, having been active since his days at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

However, some sources disclosed that it is not yet Uhuru for the Iperu-born politician, as he has a mountainous and herculean task before his dream could be realised.

It was further hinted that he is in the eyes of the storm, as the battle is not totally over.