Not Again as Ambode Stays Away from Political Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is shining all around. Compared to their counterparts, they seem to have it better with a strong foundation and a lot of political eunuchs willing to give all they have and all they are in the name of the party and what it offers them (and will continue to offer them should they win the presidential election). Over at Lagos State, getting everyone into the same boat in solidarity is not going as well. After all, former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode continues to hide in the shadows, content to let everyone else take the glory of having contributed to the coming success (or defeat) of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“Once beaten, twice shy” goes the proverb. By every indication, Ambode has learnt his lesson and is not willing to be taught again. This is the lesson of being loyal to someone, offending the person, losing your job and dignity, and having to start building your political portfolio from scratch. Ambode’s story really would make a good Nollywood movie.

Ambode is one of the few one-term governors in recent years across the country. Curiously, he is also one of the few that can call one of the most strategic politicians in the country—who is codenamed ‘Jagaban’—his godfather. But, as news houses have been reporting all this time, it was because the godfather withdrew his blessing that Ambode fell out of favour with Lagos State and Lagos people. Now that godfather needs him, Ambode is difficult to grasp.

Apparently, Ambode has no interest in political activities. The man is taking it easy with his life and dignity. Some troublemakers wanted to get him involved and therefore claimed that he had joined the Labour Party (LP). But even that did not get Ambode to come out of the closet to play.

So, in the matters of bad political lessons, Ambode should write a book and title it, “An Old Politician Goes Home to Roost: The Life and Times of Lagos State’s One-Term Governor.”