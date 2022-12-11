Nigeria’ll Come out of 2023 Stronger, Says Dogara

Fidelis David in Akure

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chancellor of Achievers University, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has predicted that next year’s general elections would not consume the country.

Dogara said the country would come out of the elections stronger.

Dogara, who spoke at the 12th convocation and 15th anniversary of the institution, urged Nigerians to apply radical solutions to solving the country’s leadership problem.

The former speaker noted that being radical was to shun violence, vote buying, and embrace peaceful electoral processes that entailed orderliness.

He urged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote for their future.

According to him: We cannot look away as stakeholders in the Nigeria project. It is therefore imperative that we have a voice in moving the nation forward.

“Remember the power is your vote and vote is your future. Don’t sell it and don’t keep it in your room. You must use it. Participate by coming out massively to vote for your conscience. Vote for unity, peace, justice and development.”

Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, said all staff of the institution would be enlisted with Pension Administrators of their choice to enable them to be at par with their workers in public universities.

Ayorinde promised to pay the institution’s academic staff the recent adjustment in ASUU salary as announced by the federal government.

He said plans to increase the students’ population to 8000 and number of Colleges to eight would soon be achieved.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje, said 30 out of a total of 520 graduates bagged the First Class degree.

Aje said the institution would soon begin programmes in Aviation, Pharmacy and Medicine.

Honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, a retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegeshin Ogunoye II.