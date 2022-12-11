Medlin Boss to Unveil First Medlin Couture FashIon Store in Lagos

The Chief Executive Officer of Medlin Couture/Medlin Homes, and one of Nigeria’s foremost fashion brands whose exquisite styles and designs have molded celebrities from Lagos to Cape Town, London, Paris, New York and more, is set to wrap up the year on a solid note with the exclusive grand unveiling of the first Medlin Couture store.

The invite-only event will be held on December 11 2022, at the store’s location in Lagos State.

As the newest subsidiary of the entire Medin Couture brand, the Medlin Couture fashion store draws fashion lovers closer to every stunning piece in the Medlin Boss Collection, which will be featured at the exclusive grand unveiling.

The new store, which is a first-of-its-kind, also provides guests and shoppers with easy access to quality fashion in a pleasant atmosphere exquisitely furnished to become a fashion-lover’s haven.

According to Mimi Yina, popularly known as Medlin Boss, “This is an appropriate time to showcase her works and unveil her one-stop-shop, which has been her big dream. I’m super excited that everyone can finally get to see and appreciate our new store. A lot of hard work, time and resources have gone into bringing this to fruition.”

The celebrity stylist and consultant said: “Medlin Boss isn’t just any fashion brand; we are dedicated to making our clients feel special and stand out in our pieces. We provide a diverse range of styles, and with us, you can never miss.

Over the years, Medlin Boss has been revered for her extraordinary innovative and pace-setting fashion designs for top celebrities and public figures across Africa. In 2022, she won the Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET) Honours Class of 2022 award for ‘Most Popular Celebrity Stylist’. Her works have been showcased on red carpets, award ceremonies, fashion shows, and celebrity birthday shoots. Some of her impressive styles have been worn by notable personalities like Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime, Tacha Akide, and Denrele Edun, to mention but a few.