INEC Laments Stakeholders’ Poor Understanding of Electoral Act

*Warns politicians against provocative outbursts during campaigns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented the poor understanding of the Electoral Act by key political actors and stakeholders in the country.



It cautioned politicians and political parties against using provocative and abusive words during campaigns in Katsina State.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this at the weekend during a media/civil society organisations’ parley with the electoral body on identifying and mitigating flashpoints of electoral misinformation and disinformation.



Organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) with support from the European Union (EU), the event brought together eminent personalities, including the Chairman, Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, Professor Jibrin Ibrahim.

Speaking in a keynote address, “Issues, Perspectives and Flashpoints of Electoral Misinformation and Disinformation,” Okoye said stakeholders were yet to transit from the Electoral Act 2010 to the new Electoral Act, 2022.



He also identified the poor understanding of the commission’s processes and procedures by those who ought to know some of the issues the public should be aware of and be guided accordingly.

Meanwhile, INEC’s Head of Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) in Katsina State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim-Umar, has cautioned politicians and political parties to avoid using provocative and abusive words during campaigns in the state.



Ibrahim-Umar gave the caution at a stakeholders’ forum at the weekend in Katsina.

According to the INEC official, political campaigns should be conducted in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner.

He explained further that, “Electoral Act 2022 Section 92 (1-6) stipulates how political campaigns should be conducted.”

He said the law provides that “a political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly, especially as such is likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.



“Also, Electoral Act 2022 Section 92 (1) says political campaigns, rallies and processions should not be conducted in places designated for religious worship, police stations, and other public offices.”

Ibrahim-Umar warned further that political campaigns should also not promote, propagate or attack political parties, candidates, and their programmes or ideologies.



“Political parties and contestants need to internalise what constitutes campaign regulations or restrictions as contained in the Electoral Act 2022, to avoid committing an offence that is liable to conviction to fine, imprisonment, or both.

“As the saying goes, ‘ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Transparency in these areas boosts confidence in the election processes on the part of contestants and voters.



“This may serve to shed light on any unfair practices or potential abuses of state power where they exist,” Ibrahim-Umar, said.

He said the Electoral Act directed and empowered the Commissioner of Police in each state and the FCT to provide adequate security for the proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions in their jurisdictions.



He said: “And for this purpose, the police may be supported by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and any other security agency of the federal government.

“Therefore, no registered political party in Nigeria, its aspirants or candidate shall be prevented from holding rallies, processions or meetings at any time for their constitutional political purposes.



“And also, the police shall in a consultative manner, resolve any conflict of time and venue between and amongst parties where such arises.

“A political party shall for political rally or procession, issue in writing a notice to the commissioner of police of the state, indicating the exact venue and time of the rally or procession and pledging peaceful conduct and control against violence or public nuisance.

“Political parties shall transmit to the commission, through the Electoral Officer at the Local Government Area and the Resident Electoral Commissioner at the state.



“Both should be in hard and soft copy, details of the schedule of their political rally or procession, at least 10 days to the date of the procession or rallies.”

He pointed out that the notice shall be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the political party for national campaign rallies and processions.

According to him, in the case of state campaign and procession, the notice should be jointly signed by the state chairman and secretary of the party.