Happy Moment for Prince Samuel Adedoyin

Billionaire businessman, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, Chairman, Doyin Group of Companies, can’t be happier now, as he had the grace to celebrate another birthday last Sunday.

The Kwara State-born businessman played host to friends, business associates and fans in his palatial Victoria Island residence.

The birthday shindig, a source disclosed to Society Watch, was well attended by top business tycoons, top civil servants, captains of industries, government, powerful and influential individuals as well as revered and first-class monarchs.

Providence, no doubt, has literally lavished its favour on him. Even as he gracefully turned 87, it is evident that he still has a lot to contribute to humanity. But success, greatness and fame were never thrust on his laps on a platter of gold. He has had his own fair share of the vicissitudes and lassitude of life. His is an intriguing story of a man who has glided from zero to hero.

While he was growing up, he had the picture of how rich he wanted to be in his head, but was slightly unsure of how to actualise it, particularly when he faced some teething challenges. Indeed, if anyone had told him that he would someday become one of the gladiators in the nation’s business sector, he would have sneered at the fellow.

He started his business on a shoestring budget and made a success out of it. The company that started as a small trading business in Lagos in 1968 has grown tremendously over the years diversifying into various sectors of business.

Call him a restless spirit, and you would not be wrong. His lifestyle, to many around him, was like a riddle that could not be easily cracked. He believed God had given him almost limitless talents or abilities, which must be deployed to good use. Perhaps, this was the impetus that goaded him into different sectors of the economy many times and he always came out with smiles. No wonder, his friends and admirers call him Prince of Commerce; he is, indeed, a gladiator and a maestro in that field.

Some of the guests at the birthday soiree include his friends of many years, Chief Rasak Okoya, Sir Olu Okeowo, Justice Oguntade, Chief Adeojo, Chief Oyin Jolayemi, Chief Adetunji, Olugbon of Igbon land and his in-law, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, AIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd), and Rueben Abati, among several others.