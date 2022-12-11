FIFA Condoles Family of Dead US Journalist at Qatar 2022

An American football journalist, Grant Wahl, was confirmed dead late on Friday night after suffering what doctors termed “acute distress” while covering the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium here in Qatar.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, had been tweeting about the Netherlands versus Argentina match live on Friday.

While confirming Wahl’s death on Saturday morning, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino expressed his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late sports journalist.

“It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” the FIFA President said.

“Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several FIFA Women’s World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.

“On behalf of FIFA and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

Wahl first reported on the FIFA World Cup in the United States in 1994 and had reported on every subsequent tournament, and he was recently honoured at a joint FIFA-AIPS Journalists on the Podium event in Doha, where he received an award from two-time FIFA World Cup winner, Ronaldo de Lima.

Wahl said in late November he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal

He said World Cup security denied him entry to the United States’ opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

Wahl wrote on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

“I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the Main Media Center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis,” he posted on Substack.