Ex-Ogun Governor, Gbenga Daniel’s Groundswell of Recognition 

Former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, seems to be enjoying a groundswell of recognition in the state.

Recently, OGD, as he fondly called, who is contesting to represent Ogun East in the 2023 election, was honoured with chieftaincy titles by three respected monarchs across the state.

He was bestowed with the Agbaakin of Ago-Iwoye by Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, His Royal Highness, Abdul-Razaq Adenugba.

Also, he was bestowed with the title of Baba Oba of Oru-Ijebu by his HRM Olufemi Adebanjo, while he also received the title of Aroludotun of Ijebu Igbo from Oba Jayeoba Adebajo.

Against the backdrop of his face-off and humiliation at the hands of the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, it may be safe to say that OGD is literally a cat with nine lives.

Apart from being the first governor of the state to complete a second term, he was also the first governor of the state to align with the government at the Centre. Until 2019, he was a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of those who kept the structure of the party for so long. His tenure as the state governor brought about unprecedented developments in the state. Although he failed in his bid to install his preferred successor when he was leaving office in 2011, this singular act became an albatross to his political career, as he was humiliated and embarrassed by his successor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was before then his political partner and friend.

He fought many wars that would have drowned an ordinary man. But for divine grace, he sprouted out and refused to be ‘buried.’

Luckily, he escaped the claws of those who allegedly wanted to make him yesterday’s man.

His successor who won on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) had, immediately on assumption of office, dealt him a deadly blow, as many of his properties, including his multimillion Naira hotel in the state, were allegedly seized.

The hotel, which is located at Presidential Boulevard along Oke-Mosan, opposite the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, was said to have been erroneously constructed on an illegal land belonging to Golf Resort.

As he was fighting to keep his property from being taken over by the government at the time, he was also struggling to keep his political career from collapsing before his very eyes by his political ally in PDP, the late Senator Buruji Kashamu. He was kayoed politically by the late Ijebu-Igbo-born politician, and almost lost his voice in the party.

In reminiscence, things got so bad that he even announced his retirement from active politics at one point.

But like the Biblical Daniel, the founder of Krestal Laurel Nigeria Limited triumphed over his ‘enemies’ and he is gradually getting back his groove politically.

Since he crossed over to the ruling party of the All Progressives Party (APC) where he was able to re-channel the course of his new political direction, he has continued to soar higher.