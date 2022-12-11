Charly Boy’s Desperate search for His ‘Manhood’

Did you see the video clip? If you did not, reach me privately and let me send it to you. The great maverick had screamed – my p..ck no dey stand again o. This cry resonated because at that moment I was going through a rare circle of erectile dysfunction.

The thing was not standing o. I ran to Dr Nwabuoko who said, “Edgar, there is nothing wrong with you. You just panic a lot. Go and eat well, exercise and don’t worry.”

The worry will even kill it one day, Doctor. I know myself, the thing is not standing. Me that even by looking at women at the bus stop I will stand like ADC. Now nothing.

Then my brother Patrick Doyle said, “see Edgar at 50, be expecting a cyclical power failure.”

I screamed and went to report him to Yemi Shodimu and he concurred. Now I don’t know if they are both in the matter but the way they look ground to tell me this matter, he come be like say we been all dey the same political party.

So, I went into research and found out that erectile dysfunction is the real pandemic o. Wetin be Covid when we cannot rise o. Let the Covid gerrout. So, in throwing this issue up, I have written a whole play about it.

‘The Duke has Gone Mad Again’ inspired by Charly Boy, will be showing this Saturday at the Muson Centre. Kai, he go don show pass by the time you read this. Anyways, this is in solidarity to the millions who can’t get it up. Don’t worry guys, take date, tiger nut blended with banana and small watermelon every morning, na wetin I use and now ‘small girls’ are begging for mercy. Kai.