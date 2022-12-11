Abdul Rabiu: Another Presidential Handshake

Things are happening at such a fast pace in the industrialists’ verandah. BUA Chairman, Abdul Rabiu, has once again climbed over the heads of his peers with the recent award from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference recently took place in Sokoto and the Nigerian Army used the event as an opportunity to thank and honour Nigerians that have committed their resources to support the Army. Thus, Rabiu obtained the recognition of the Army with many smiles going around, especially because the award was handed to the BUA man by the president.

This is the fourth award that President Buhari would be handing over to Rabiu in the last 12 months. The first award was the Nigeria Productivity Awards which President Buhari presented to Rabiu in May 2022. That was followed by the national honour which saw Rabiu become a Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). Then there was the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service which Rabiu got for his philanthropy and interventions in education. That was in October. Now, barely two months after, Rabiu has been awarded again.

Of course, there is no conspiracy afoot, no intention to magnify Rabiu above every other industrialist, businessman, or philanthropist. It is simply a case of the best person being recognised as the best person. And considering all that Rabiu has done in Nigeria and for Nigerians in the last two years, he is certainly deserving of even more awards.