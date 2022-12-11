A Tale of a Proud Father

Ahead of the New Year, the Kalus of Abia State have gotten a new high-influence person into their family. That person is Zina, the happy daughter of the even happier former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. As Zina made her way from somebody who studied Law to somebody who has now been called to the bar, the excitement in the Kalu household is palpable but also understandable.

Lawyers are glorified people, although some of them are more fortunate than others. But the Kalus have struck gold, one might say, with Zina’s call to the bar. The man of the household who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, cannot be more excited than he is now as he shared the news online.

According to Kalu, his daughter’s hard work has finally paid off and the entire household feels very proud of her. Undoubtedly, even Zina feels very proud of herself and just as proud of her family.

Zina graduated from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom. Even though she was among more than 1,000 others who were to be inducted into the law profession, she stood distinguished with her smiling father and mother by her side.

Among those who were present at the induction ceremony were the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB), Wole Olanipekun; former Justice of the Supreme Court and Vice-Chairman of BoB, Justice Mary Odili; and the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Chiroma, to name a few. And yet, Kalu’s wide smile made it so that these dignitaries were just along for the ride rather than the hosts of the ceremony.

One can only salute Kalu’s fortune in having a daughter like Zina. The coming days will be even more glorious.