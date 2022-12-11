A Governor’s Dilemma: Who is the New Osun State First Lady?

The victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Osun State gubernatorial polls has brought a lot of benefits and complications to the administration of the state. For one, because of the immense battle that Adeleke fought before his emergence, he is still in the glow of his David-slays-Goliath experience. Therefore, it has not been altogether surprising to see him uproot certain things and shake up others. Ultimately, the Dancing Senator has to be the one that makes the music in Osun. If there is one problem with this, it is that he has not yet smoothened over the question of who the First Lady is.

When it comes to the household of Adeleke, there are two women whose voices have that commanding matriarchal tone: Mrs. Titilola Adeleke and Erelu Ngozi Adeleke. The women are naturally different and have their own dispositions. However, they love their husband dearly and have been at the forefront of his governorship ambition and campaigns. Thus, Osun people know them to be the First Lady, which is its own pack of troubles.

Not long after Adeleke obtained the governorship mantle from his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, he attended a function with Titilola. In that function, she was addressed as the First Lady of Osun and she made many promises, capping them with her intentions to represent the interest of the women, youths, and children in the state.

Interestingly, just a few days before, Ngozi also took time out to hail Osun women for coming out to support her husband during his inauguration as Governor. She also promised, on behalf of her husband, to see their needs met and their hopes and aspirations secured with good works.

So, while everything checks out on the surface, one cannot help but wonder if both Madam Titilola and Ngozi wear the First Lady’s robes. If so, Adeleke should be lauded considering that there has been no public conflict showing that there is a contest between the women.