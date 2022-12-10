Zazu crooner, Portable, Harrysong, Terry G, Niniola, Others Billed to Storm   Otukpo for Idoma International Carnival  

Organisers of the annual Idoma International Carnival have lined up leading entertainers to thrill at this year’s carnival.

The theme for this year’s festival, which will be held at the St. Mary’s Primary School, Otukpo, Benue State, is “Let’s Celebrate”.

The President, Idoma International, Edwin Ocha, while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said a lot of programmes have been lined up for the 10 edition of the carnival.

Speaking on why he founded the carnival, Ochai said, the idea was not borne out of a sense of vanity, but out of a deep sense of responsibility to preserve the rich heritage of the Idoma Nation for posterity on the one hand, “and to expose our land and people to investment opportunities, on the other hand.

He said, “About 10 years ago, I was pained over the way western culture was gradually eroding our own culture. Our children hardly speak our language. We no longer listen to those stories our forefathers told us under the moonlight. Our beautiful masquerades are going into extinction.

“I felt we needed a platform to showcase our culture. Hence the birth of Idoma International Carnival, formerly known as Agila Social and Economic Carnival in Agila community in Ado LGA of Benue State about 10 years ago.

“Mind you, I am not against western culture, but we need to marry both. We need to embrace both cultures so we won’t forget where we are coming from and equally move the trends of things around the world.

“Even at Idoma International Carnival, you have the opportunity to enjoy both African and Western cultures on one stage.”

On the activities, he said: “We will kick off with carnival where we will give palliative to widows and offer scholarships. We will have a bikers parade this year, and cultural troupes from Kano, Katsina, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos and others. We are excited and looking forward to the event.

“What is a carnival without concert and entertainment? So, aside from the locals that will be entertaining for four days of the event, we just want to make it more memorable by bringing the A-list artists to be part of the show. We have comedians who will also be entertaining everyone. We will kick off on December 23 and draw the curtain on December 26, 2022.

“We will begin another decade next year and, of course, bigger and better but the focus now is to have a good time this year and then we can look forward to another 10 years.”

Lined up to thrill guests at the carnival adjudged to be the biggest street party in north of the Niger are, Zazooh crooner, Portable, dancehall star, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong; Afro-house artiste, Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, Gabriel Oche Amanyi (a.k.a Terry G), Meddy Olotu, among others.