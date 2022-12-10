Yemi Alade Captures Different Moods, Genres in New EP

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Multiple award-winning musician, Yemi Alade’s new EP ‘African Baddie’ is all the rave of the season, and available via Effyzzie Music. This is a follow-up to her fifth studio album, “Empress,” which was released in 2020.

The 10-track project features collaborations with Spice, Phyno, BisaBisa, Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwet File, and British Nigerian singer, Lemar.

“African Baddie” captures different moods and samples various genres including dancehall, highlife, and afrobeats with ease in this body of work. Overload, Jo Jo, Baddie, Ikebe, Dje Dje, Get Down, My Man (French version), Bubble It, and Begging are just a few of the songs.

On the ‘Baddie’ EP, Yemi Alade revealed that it is a collection of songs to which all ladies may connect. She went on to say that it contains all the feminine moods: “I’m an African ‘Baddie,’ but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions. Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP. One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again, and the next, we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.

“This new EP is special to me. Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on ‘African Baddie.’ The vibe flows into one another, and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song.”

Preceding the release of ‘African Baddie’, Yemi Alade released ‘Bubble It’ ft. Spice which amassed over 6 million views on Youtube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 million views on Tik Tok.

For Yemi, this latest EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste.

She has made Grammy award-winning contributions to both Angelique Kidjo’s “Mother Nature” Album earlier this year as well as to Beyonce’s Black Is King of 2021.

With four albums, three EP’s under her belt, and with great hits such as ‘Johnny’, ‘Ferrari’, ‘Na Gode’, and ‘Bum Bum’, and as one of the first females in the genre to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and over 1 million dedicated subscribers, Yemi Alade is the No. 1 Afropop female artiste on the continent.