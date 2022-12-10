Sinach Set to Host ‘Love Feast 2’

Tosin Clegg

Unarguably one of Nigeria’s top gospel ministers, the ever gorgeous Sinach is set to headline a Christmas Concert at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The show will start at 3pm and is tagged, “Sinach & Friends – The Love Feast.”

Sinach will be joined by a huge line up of gospel power houses including Chief Ebenezer Obey, Da Music, Enkay, Judikay, Chris Shalom, Ayo Vincent, Nosa, Everton Mlalazi Music, Acsa Olangi Kaseya, Ada, Joe Praize, Eben, Emmy Madubuko, Buchi, Frank Edwards, Da’dra Greathouse + Minister K.I., Mista Push, 121 Selah, Grace Nation, Yadahworld and Official Reqell.

She said, “We are all working hard to make sure we present an exciting time and a beautiful time. It’s our second edition and it’s more inclusive as this year we are going to do something different. We have drama and music from different artistes. It will be showcasing several of your favorite and anointed gospel ministers, in worship, praise, dance, drama and wholesome family-oriented entertainment.

“What we do is celebrating Jesus Christ and his birth. Sometimes you can say oh, December is a time to spend money and all of that, but sometimes we forget the real reason for the season.”

In addition to her concert, Sinach will launch a new a book titled, “I know who I am” on the concert day as well. According to her, the book was actually inspired by the questions that she keeps getting from the people that listen to her music.

She said, “So we have travelled across the world and I always have people come up to me asking me questions. And those questions I was always answering about how I do this or that and that is what I put together in the book.

“So, it’s a story and mentorship guide that has helped me over my 30 years plus of ministry and continues to me help me. And I’m looking forward to having them for people who have dreams in their heart and have a passion. And you’re wondering, how do I start? Where do I go from here? And how would I make it happen? So, I put a few things together, the things that guided me over the years and that helps me and of course the waterfall which is in various forms.”