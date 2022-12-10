Oluwaseun Adebola Wins Marketing Professional Of The Year, eLogistics at the 2022 Brandcomm Awards.



Global Marketing Executive and strategic communicator, Oluwaseun Adebola has been announced as the Marketing Professional of the Year 2022, at the prestigious Brandcom awards, held recently in Lagos.



Oluwaseun, who is presently the Global Marketing Lead at digital logistics company KOBO360, received the award, based on his outstanding contributions to the integrated marketing communications ecosystem and the African elogistics landscape within the year under review.



The Bradcomm awards, organized by leading brands and marketing publication, Brand Communicator, is a celebration of the exploits and achievements of brands, agencies and notable players who have Oluwaseun Adebola Wins Marketing Professional Of The Year, eLogistics at the 2022 significant impact in the marketing and communications industry.



Speaking after receiving the award, Oluwaseun, said he is honored to receive the recognition, among other top performing professionals, within the ecosystem. “The Brandcomm awards is prestigious and it’s a delight to emerge Marketing Professional of the Year for significantly advancing elogistics across Africa. With accelerated globalization impacting businesses worldwide, it is becoming more imperative for marketing professionals to tell compelling stories about their brands and businesses, across borders” Oluwaseun said

“I am happy to be recognized for this but more importantly to be delivering value in a global marketplace” he added.



While giving his remarks, convener of Brandcom Awards and publisher of Brand Communicator Magazine, Mr Joshua Ajayi commended all the winners at the 2022 edition, describing them as brand champions. “The individuals and organizations that we are recognizing today are all worthy recipients of of the different award categories, at Brandcom we can confidently attest to their market leadership, resilience, excellence and above all landmark achievements in their various sectors.’’ Joshua said



With over 12 years of experience, Oluwaseun Adebola has a proven track record of leading teams and delivering business results in the financial, real estate, energy, and tech sectors. His experience cuts across various areas of core marketing, growth, strategy, internal communications, corporate communications, research, stakeholder management, strategic partnerships, brand building and management, media & public relations, media planning, product development, digital marketing, and innovation development.