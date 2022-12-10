Okpewono Wins Hackers Group End of Year Golf Kitty

Maero Okpewono played his season best 70 net on Monday to emerge winner of the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Hackers Kitty Group End of Year Golf Kitty held at the club golf course, Edo State.

Okpewono (hcp 16) victory was not achieved on the platter of gold as he was hotly chased by the defending champion, Edward Aibangbee (hcp 25) who played a 71 net and thus surrendered the trophy to the King of Hackers Group while A. Uzamere (hcp 27) placed third with 77 net.

Similarly, Eghosa Otabor, BCGS House Officer won the best gross trophy with 91 gross, making it two trophies within six days. He and his mother, Debby won the Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu @ 53 Birthday Golf Tournament on December 1st, 2022.

In the guests’ event, Jude Igbinadolor (hcp 13) and fmr. BCGS Lady Captain, Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka (hcp 18) won the guest men and ladies trophy as they both recorded 71 and 72 net respectively.

In his address, Captain of the club, Ikponmwosa Osayande expressed delight on the turnout and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by members towards the Hackers Group and other kitty groups in the club.

Also, Chairman of the hackers, Chief Lucky Osawaru appreciated all members for their support since creation of the group in 2020, adding that though they thought the group will not succeed at the beginning, but the group has become the most consistent to have organised her weekly golf kitty for 52 weeks.

“I want to appreciate all those who supported this end of year kitty, the founding members and the ladies division for their stance in ensuring development of the group. Hackers Group Kitty started as a baby to others, but today we are now a sought after kitty group in BCGS.

“We have consistently and successfully organised our weekly golf kitty for a period of 52 weeks, this shows the level of commitment on the part of our members over the year,” Chief Osawaru said.

In the same vein, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Sir Dan Sule expressed his joy of being member of hackers kitty group, while he thanked members for their selfless service in enhancing the development of the group at all times. He equally thanked the management of Benin Club Golf Section for supporting the group in all ramifications.