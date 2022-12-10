Ekundayo Ayeni’s Drive to Solve Tech Needs 

Mr Ekundayo Ayeni is an inventor and digital marketing genius from Nigeria, whose knack for problem-solving is one of his selling points. As he continues to grow in leaps and bounds, he began to cater to the needs of people to advance their technological expertise in digital marketing, which led to the founding of CareerXpress in 2018.

On the 7th of May 1984, Mr Ekundayo was born. In addition to being an inventor and keynote speaker, he is a digital marketing genius from Nigeria.

He began the stepping stone after earning his degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology in Minna.

He is a graduate of the Harvard University Executive Program in Digital Marketing (Social Media Marketing) and a Google Advertising Partner. They refer to him as the most successful B2B sales guru in Nigeria.

He is also a trained project manager and an HP-certified trainer for the Mea-i programme for young enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa (PMP).

When he was hired by Say It Better Media to serve as Head of Operations, his professional life officially got underway in 2011.

Working with companies like UBA, Transcorp, Chicken Republic, and others, he was charged with the task of branding and management.

When the digital marketing maven founded Business Plus Services in 2013, which is now a well-known Nigerian digital marketing agency, he was inspired to make his ambitions come true.

He also published two ebooks that provided further insight into the realm of digital marketing.

By writing numerous articles and participating in numerous talk programmes, YouTube videos, and podcasts, he has also shared his knowledge and skills.

The company has trained thousands of people and businesses in digital marketing, and it currently has 287 employees in countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and many others.

The corporation turned to virtual training during the COVID-19 outbreak, and in addition to training, the company has assisted in identifying the appropriate abilities.

It is confident to say that CareerXpress has trained over 1,000 individuals and taught them “how to fish” in a figurative sense.

They create a talent pool for these industrialised nations through BusinessPlus Services and CareerXpress in the fields of content creation, site design, graphics, SEO, SEM, email marketing, ad management, videography and photography, back-end management, and other digital services.

One of the several projects managed by BusinessPlus Services is the Unilever 2013 Hampers Sales, where the business created and carried out the digital media plan for sales of over 15,000 hampers in 2 weeks with an overall success rate of 80 per cent. Additionally, it handled all of the web advertising and sales as well as email marketing.

Both business plus and Careerxpress have provided solutions to the economy ranging from entrepreneurship training, recruitment, masterclasses, and customer service marketing among others.

The bigger dreams are riskier to realise, but with confidence in himself, a wealth of information, and certificates. He embraced the possibilities that presented themselves and rose to the top of the milestone ladder in digital marketing.