Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu delivers Convocation Lecture at Anchor University, Lagos

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr. William Folorunso Kumuyi has invited Nigerian entrepreneurship speaker and mentor, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu to deliver Convocation Lecture at Anchor University, Lagos.

The Chairman of Stanel Group lectured the graduants on “Building a Culture for Entrepreneurship as the Panacea for Youth Unemployment in Nigeria.”

Recall that in January this year, Uzochukwu was also invited as Guest Speaker by the Chancellor of the prestigious Igbinedion University, Okada, Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion CFR to speak to the matriculating students of the University on “Ascending Greater Heights Through Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity.” This was a few months after the University management appointed the employer of labour the youngest board member.

In his lecture, Uzochukwu said, “It is important to note that entrepreneurship is one of the major bedrocks for the growth of any nation. When new businesses are created, it stimulates the economy and more people are employed.

“I have always told Nigerian Youths that there is nothing like there is massive unemployment in Nigeria; the rarely asked but vital question is, are you employable? What skills do you have to offer if an organisation invites you now to proffer a solution to any challenge they are facing?

“The quest for quick fame and money has hindered our youths from getting it right but then I want you all to look inward and harness the entrepreneurial skills in you because God is about to make you employers of labour. Embrace diligence not lousiness,” he said.

Feeding questions from audience during the lecture, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu said, “Nigeria is a great nation full of business opportunities for hardworking and risk-taking investors. He said Nigeria is one of the largest economy in the world where entrepreneurs can easily be successful. There is no where in the world that anyone can be successful without taking step and diligence in a line of skill or business.”

He said Nigeria has come to the end of a phase, saying that at the end of the challenges, God is going to give Nigeria a new dawn.

The optimistic inspirational speaker said that in every challenge lies opportunities for those who are willing to apply the principle of wealth creation. He said genuine investors capitalise on challenges to make a living.”