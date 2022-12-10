  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Lawmaker’s Wife, Children, Neighbours

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The wife and four children, as well as two nighbours of a member  of the Zamfara State’s House of Assembly, Aminu Ardo Jangebe have been kidnapped by bandits.

The attack took place in Jangebe town in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and the lawmaker was not at home when the bandits struck.

Although the police in the state could not confirm the abduction of the persons as at the time of filing this report, those who are familiar with the ugly event told journalists that the bandits, who were on motorcycles, entered the town on Thursday at about 11 PM, shooting sporadically, adding that they headed to the house of the lawmaker, broke down his gate and kidnapped his wife and four children, adding that on their way out, they saw two of this neighbours, Alhaji Yahaya and Sa,adu Mainama, whom they also abducted.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara confirmed the abduction, saying that the information at their disposal was still scanty.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.