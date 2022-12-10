Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Lawmaker’s Wife, Children, Neighbours

The wife and four children, as well as two nighbours of a member of the Zamfara State’s House of Assembly, Aminu Ardo Jangebe have been kidnapped by bandits.

The attack took place in Jangebe town in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and the lawmaker was not at home when the bandits struck.

Although the police in the state could not confirm the abduction of the persons as at the time of filing this report, those who are familiar with the ugly event told journalists that the bandits, who were on motorcycles, entered the town on Thursday at about 11 PM, shooting sporadically, adding that they headed to the house of the lawmaker, broke down his gate and kidnapped his wife and four children, adding that on their way out, they saw two of this neighbours, Alhaji Yahaya and Sa,adu Mainama, whom they also abducted.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara confirmed the abduction, saying that the information at their disposal was still scanty.