Asaba Set for Bullet Energy Basketball Championship

The next edition of the Bullet Energy Basketball Championship has been confirmed to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The February 2023 schedule was confirmed by the CEO of the Samuel Oguche Foundation who partners with the drinks manufacturer to run the event.

“The initial idea was to move to Abuja from Lagos but having put lot things into consideration going by the country’s schedule, we have settled for Asaba,” Oguche announced via a telephone call from the USA on Thursday.

About 12 teams are expected in competition in both the men’s and women’s categories in the first week of February as the competition rounds off quickly ahead of the general elections in Nigeria.

Oguche who has promised a bigger national competition is thankful to the teams, sponsors and media for the last edition which was held in Lagos in November.

He said, “I will like to say a big thank you to the CEO of Sunmark Ltd, Harmeet Ahuja, the CEO of Bullet Energy drink who has been in the forefront of developing the game of basketball in Nigeria and Africa for the past seven years. More so, he has promised to continue to support the Sam Oguche Foundation in developing the game in Nigeria. On behalf of the sporting youths of Nigeria, I say thank you.

“I cannot forget the huge contributions of the media whose beautiful and positive stories have continued to attract spectators to the National Stadium. I am positive that our relationship will get better and bigger.

“The teams have found the tournament quite helpful to their developmental goals but we can’t take for granted their availability. We are so grateful that not only have they joyfully identified with the programme, they have always been quite disciplined with all they do with the tournament.”

First Bank club successfully defended their trophy in the last edition for the women’s category while Kwara Falcons became the new men’s champions and followed up with the national title one week afterwards.