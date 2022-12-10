Amachree Wants Govt to Develop Traditional Wrestling

Justina Uzo





A former president, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Chief Mike Amachree has urged the different tiers of government in the country to develop traditional wrestling. He said it has become very important for government to develop wrestling like football as this will help the youths.

“There is no tribe in Nigeria that does not engage in traditional wrestling in different forms. It is a healthy traditional sporting activity. The government can promote it and encourage the youths to participate.

“Apart from helping to promote the culture and tradition of the people of Nigeria, it will also engage and develop the youths, as well as their personality as individuals,” he said. Amachree, who is regarded as the Father of Nigeria Tourism, expressed this view in a recent chat with reporters. He maintained that that aspect of leisure (traditional wrestling) will engage the youths positively and by so doing helps reduce crimes in the society.

He likened traditional wrestling to football loved by youths even though the latter (football) was brought by foreigners.

He said: “Traditional wrestling in Nigeria can be compared to sports and other cultural activities. It is sometimes held during festivals. Some people like the Offa people in Kwara State celebrate it with festival known as Ijakadi Lori Offa. Traditional wrestling attracts interest among youths, adults, senior citizens, young women, mature women, adult men, handicapped persons, prisoners, peasant farmers, civil servants, artisans, and others.

“Like football, we can also do the same for traditional wrestling and promote it to world standard. Some West African countries like Senegal has promoted their traditional wrestling and it has become a tourism product which people come from far and wide to see. We could equally do the same.”

The Port-Harcourt, Rivers State-based tourism practitioner said wrestling is a nationwide leisure activity and only needs government backing.

“I know in some parts of the country, like in the north, wrestling is already a very popular traditional sport among locals. In order to promote the traditional wrestling as a sport and tourism products, it needs a government stamp of support and promotion.”

Also, in organising this kind of event as a tourism product, he said there are so many top tourism industry practitioners from across the country that governments could consult.

For example, he suggested that the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, could spearhead the move to develop traditional wrestling.