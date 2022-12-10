2023: Adefarasin Calls for Exceptional Leadership

The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has advised Nigerians to be exceptional in their choice of leaders come 2023.

Adefarasin, who was speaking at a media briefing on the 17th edition of ‘The Experience’ gospel concert, lamented the imperfections in the country, urging the electorate to change the narratives by being intentional and deliberate.

He noted that Nigerians were in their present state as a result of their choice, adding that the situation is not irredeemable.

“Today, we stand poised on the cusp of a nationhood-determining election like no other, we know that the survival and growth of our beloved country is paramount. We therefore must acknowledge that the leadership we have experienced this far is a reflection of who we are as a people.

“Consequently, the transformation we yearn for must start with us and I mean absolutely every one of us. No one person can lead us into our prophetic destiny without galvanising every one of us in the corporate task of rebuilding a wasted nation.”

The cleric maintained that Nigerians need to change their mindset if they truly desire liberation.

The 2022 edition of the concert is themed ‘Jesus: The exceptional one’ and had over 16 globally sought-after gospel artistes in attendance.

Adefarasin stated that the timing of the concert was deliberate to strengthen its impact.

“It is never mere coincidence that ‘The Experience’ is intentionally positioned at the end of the year, which presents the perfect opportunity for all to appreciate the Almighty for the deliverances wrought, the blessing vested and the increase given across the expanse of the year, with the certain conviction that there will be greater grace in the coming year.”