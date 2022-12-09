Youth-Centric TV Talk Show ‘The Leading Circle’ Launches

Iyke Bede

‘The Leading Circle (TLC)’, a television talk show aimed at influencing change in the entertainment, sports, business and politics spaces by spotlighting the strides of young people (millennials and Gen Zs) launched recently.

With a mission to reorient mindsets, TLC will serve as a platform that enables youths to communicate viewpoints and issues affecting them to reflect the mindsets of millions of their peers. It hopes to positively impact members of their community while inspiring upcoming generations.

The show, which also covers teenage growth and development, is hosted by Oluwatobiloba Jolugbo, a skilled Realtor, Communications and Persuasion expert.

“TLC was created out of the desire to impact society by contributing towards the growth of the Nigerian child growing into adolescence,” Jolugbo explained.

“We must capture them young to shape their minds at the formative stages of their lives. Once this step is executed satisfactorily, nation-building becomes easier. We need to understand how they think now, understand what latent skills and passions they have, and proceed to empower them through advocacy work. TLC will be acting as one of many avenues through which social change is pushed in Africa,” she concluded.

Jolugbo hinted at plans to expand the show into an organisation that will set youths on a path to self-actualisation.