THE NIGERIAN SONGWRITER, ARTIST PETER NEDU LIVE REVEALS HIS NEW ALBUM TITLE ALBUM “I WILL DELIVER” WHICH IS OUT ON ALL PLATFORM.

Peter Nedu Live fans now have something more to look forward to this November than falling temperatures.


Peter Nedu Live announced Monday that his highly anticipated third album “I Will Deliver” will be released November. 10. He partnered with CD Baby to become the first artist to reveal his album cover on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard.


Peter Nedu Live shared his album cover options with his fans last week on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook asked them to support him.


“I Will Deliver” is the follow-up to his chart-topping, platinum-selling release “Experiment” and his double platinum debut album “Peter Nedu Live.”


The singer also launch “About His Album.” “I Will Deliver” by Peter Nedu Live is a living legend in Art, Music, and Business. Who come across to this beautiful lady which his in love with. Peter Nedu Live said young beautiful lady what have you done to me? Because in my life I have never been in love.


Peter Nedu Live is a SongWriter and Instrument inspires beat for South East Nigeria. He has 6(six) Albums under his belt and 2 (two) Songs on Billboard Charts.

