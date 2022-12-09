The Ebeano Challenge in Enugu Politics

Paul Mumeh examines the history of Ebeano political movement in Enugu and its continued relevance ahead of the 2023 General Elections in the Coal City State

Not many outside the confines of Enugu or the South East geopolitical zone understand the concept of Ebeano political philosophy.

For some, Ebeano is just an organization of people in pursuit of political power. To others, it is a gathering of politicians belonging to a political party but beyond that, Ebeano is a political family that has dominated the political landscape of the Coal City State since the group’s foundation in 1999.

The progenitor of the movement and former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, believes that it is much more than a political organization. For him, Ebeano is all about community organization, political sensitization and mobilization.

He added: “Ebeano is one family united in simplicity to build bonds. It is on a joint date with destiny; a marathon for self-expression founded on the philosophy of Aladimma. Ebeano today, tomorrow and forever. It is an inclusive organization of equal ownership. The spirit of oneness. This is where we are”.

Ebeano political family in Enugu State has given birth to primary, secondary and tertiary politicos. It has consistently produced state Governors, Senators, Members of House of Representatives, ministers, local government chairmen and councillors uninterruptedly since 1999 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In fact, the movement is synonymous with politics in Enugu State to the extent that hardly anyone ascends to any elective or appointive positions in the state without passing through the tutelage of Ebeano political dynasty.

The progenitor of Ebeano, Senator Nnamani since returning to the Senate in 2019 has further espoused the scope of Ebeano beyond the confines of Enugu or South East politics.

Under the improved or repackaged Ebeano movement, it now stands on 10 pillars as veritable ingredients to get the society moving and a nation that works.

Senator Nnamani listed the pillars of Ebeano as; National Transformation; Restructuring, State Police and Constitutional development, Poverty Eradication, Youth Empowerment, Critical infrastructures, Gap crises (Rich/Poor Disparity), Social contract, Women Equalization and Empowerment vis-a-vis the Girl Child welfare, Social security, Education, Health which includes Safe drinking water and Environmental sanitation.

Even as the 2023 general elections gathers momentum amid a cacophony of voices as a fallout of the party primaries where some stakeholders expressed grievances, it was envisaged that Ebeano would be in taters and snowball into a house where the centre cannot hold. But in an unusual twist of events, the bond of unity among the hitherto political gladiators further came alive.

The emergence of Dr. Peter Mbah and Ifeanyi Ossai as Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of the PDP ushered in fresh alignment and realignment of Ebeano family members.

Those who were believed to have been alienated from the politics of Enugu under the previous government especially when the progenitor was away have now realigned under Peter Mbah’s candidature. The likes of Ikeje Asogwa, Dan Shere and Okey Ogbodo are the new faces of Ebeano to wit; back to political reckoning.

Although, the frenzy of the Labour Party (LP) and the emergence of Chijioke Edeoga; a member of Ebeano family as its Governorship candidate seem to pose some challenges to Mbah’s candidature because some aggrieved faithful from Enugu North axis aligned with Edeoga but the nullification of Edeoga’s ticket by the court on account of irregularities in the primary election put paid to whatever incursion they would have made into the heart of Enugu politics.

For inexplicable reasons, other than cultural ties, some politicians from Enugu North axis support Edeoga from Isi-Uzo local government area in Enugu East to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North. Politics is sometimes unpredictable but this is a state where rotation of plum political offices among the three Senatorial zones is held sacrosanct. It is instructive to note that Isi-Uzo local government is in Enugu East Senatorial zone but has cultural affinity with Nsuka; Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

On the other hand, the APC House in Enugu State is still in turmoil because members of the party who felt shortchanged in the alleged imposition of Uche Nnaji as its gubernatorial candidate are believed to be sitting on the fence. Nnaji before his emergence as governorship candidate of APC was a known member of PDP and a faithful member of Ebeano political family. The intra party squabbles in APC in Enugu is leaving the PDP unchallenged and giving them a field day so far in the road to the Government House otherwise called the Lion Building.

Even the campaign by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship candidate Frank Nweke also an Ebeano product is yet to gather the needed steam that could pose any threat to Mbah’s candidature.

The Ebeano leader and political tactician Chimaroke Nnamani is seeking a return to the Senate in 2023. He is not taking the support and loyalty of his constituents for granted.

He has laced his boots and gone back to the field touching every ward and units mobilizing his people for the election.

In his words, “the Ebeano dream is alive; the power we seek is the power to do good”. Senator Nnamani is not leaving anything to chance, still dispensing goodwill to his constituents but judging from the overwhelming support and his return unopposed in the Senatorial primary, it is almost safe and certain to submit that except otherwise happens, 2023 Senate is a done deal for Nnamani.

Perhaps, it’s incumbent to probe the staying power of Ebeano political dynasty in Enugu. Twenty five years after its formation, Ebeano remains the ideal political vehicle in Enugu and still the preferred beautiful bride in elections. Like Nnamani explains, “this is because Ebeano remain an organic organization, a feel good phenomenon, an equal opportunity for all and above all, a family bond”.

-Mumeh writes from Enugu