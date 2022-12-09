She-Executive Autor, Preye Bobmanuel Emerges TEA Outstanding Female Entrepreneur 2022

The Chief Operating Officer of Sunville Developers Ltd, Dr Preye Ziko Bobmanuel has emerged as The Entrepreneur Africa (TEA) Awards Outstanding Female Entrepreneur of The Year 2022.

Bobmanuel who is also the author of She-Executive is said to have impacted lives in many ways.

During her book launch held in November in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital, 14 female businesswomen including two female startups were given grants to help their businesses.

The COO has also been empowering and developing new breeds of realtors in Africa through her training, coaching and mentorship programmes.

According to Bobmanuel, her book, She-Executive serves as a guide for every woman who dares to dream and blaze new trails in the male-dominated workspace, breaking free from gender stereotypes and the biases against women in the marketplace.

Bobmanuel holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Port Harcourt, and a second bachelor’s degree in accounting from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

She is also a master’s in business administration (MBA) holder from the Robert Gordon University Aberdeen, Scotland.

The author has earned a doctorate from the prestigious ESGT University, Benin, in recognition of her exceptional achievement and her contribution to the economic development in Nigeria.

She has over nine years of active practice in real estate and presently and is the most sought-after speaker on real estate advisory matters.

Aside from real estate, she is also the CEO of Interieurs De Choix, a company that provides interior design services in Port Harcourt.