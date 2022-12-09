Schneider Electric Calls for Adoption of Business Transformation Solution



Udora Orizu in Abuja

Global specialist in energy management, Schneider Electric has said the adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) be accelerated across various industries and platforms to significantly transform businesses and consumer marketplaces in Nigeria.



AR involves overlaying visual, auditory or other sensory information onto the real world to enhance one’s experience. Companies can use augmented reality to promote products or services, launch novel marketing campaigns.



Speaking on this innovative technology, Belema Koleoso, Territory Technology Lead, Schneider Electric, said much progress had been made since 2019, when Schneider Electric’s AR technology, EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor (EAO) was launched. She said the solution works to enhance data accessibility for quicker and more accurate decision making and remains a lethargy in the Nigerian market to adopt this technology.



According to her, as more breakthroughs in technology continued to take root, the group has remained consistent in sensitising its partners on the potential of AR, being one of the keys to digital transformation in industry.



She therefore urged Nigerians to consider AR as a total cost of investment that enhances optimal output, saying customers are more prone to adopt a baseline approach, where they are satisfied with running their operations minimally without incurring additional costs.



She said, “Companies must therefore capitalise on AR and pursue the opportunities that can significantly boost operational productivity and enhanced efficiency.

“Company campaigns have been run to sensitise clients to understand how EAO uses AR technology to optimise the operation and maintenance of industrial sites and equipment, AR aids effectiveness, helps to optimize human assets, and bridge the prevalent generational skill gaps.”



In this regard, she specifically highlighted the workforce crises that Schneider Electric foreseesin the next 5-6 years, with the aged industrial population as the search for well trained workers sometimes poses a challenge.



“Through iteration of workforce turnover. For example, templates, assets, manuals can be aggregated into the EOA application, customisable by the client, it puts real-time information at your fingertips, whenever and wherever it is needed, enabling operators to superimpose current data and virtual objects onto a cabinet, machine, or plant.

“This software combines contextual and local dynamic information for mobile users, enabling them to experience a fusion of the physical, real-life environment with virtual objects. “It becomes a mobile work buddy for employees commencing the learning curve and in all reduces operational cost while increasing plant operational efficiency.

“This ensures that people who are put into the system meet the experience that others who passed through the system, left behind.

“AR presents completely new ways of executing tasks, with instant diagnosis, contactless maintenance, increased efficiency, and lower cost. Industries including construction, aviation, consumer packaged goods, energy and chemical, mining and minerals etc. can use EOA to enhance their operations.

“The cloud-based software rides on any controller to learn activities and aggregates assets, moving past proprietary original equipment manufacturer parent protocols, to focus on the tasks,” she added.