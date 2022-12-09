NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season: Shooting Battle Enyimba in Finals 

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) earned a place in the finals of the maiden NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tournament after holding out for a nil all draw with leaders, Enyimba International.

The NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season is an invitational tournament involving traditional clubs in the NPFL, namely Rangers International, Enyimba International, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Bendel Insurance.

The matches were watched by the Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, Nigeria Football Federation First Vice President, Felix Anyansi Agwu, Chairman of the NPFL Interim Management Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, MD CEO of Tingo Media Group, Martin Ebuwa Agbonwaneten and Prince Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of the IMC

The first game of the day had few bright moments on both sides with the goalkeepers called to make daring saves in each half. Shooting Stars would see their shot from the wing hit the woodwork and that was the most they did.

Enyimba, thus ended at the top with seven points while Shooting followed with five points from one win and two draws. The two will play on Friday to determine the overall winner and top prize from the ₦100m package.

Rangers and Insurance played in the last game that had no consequence on the determination of the finalists as a win for either side will fall short of Shooting Stars five points. Insurance came from behind to win 2-1.

Elijah Ani opened scoring for Rangers on 43 minutes but

Dede Moughara restored parity in added time of the first half. Insurance then took the lead through Benjamin Taminu who converted from the penalty spot on 66 minutes after a Rangers defender handled the ball inside the box.

Insurance finished third with three points from one win while Rangers had only a point from their draw with Shooting Stars.