Nigerian Film Director, CJ Obasi’s Work Selected for Sundance Film Festival



Mary Nnah



Ten years ago, the 26-year-old Ryan Coogler received a standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival, this year, a recently selected Nigerian Director, CJ Obasi, might be next.

Obasi made filmmaking history on December 7, becoming the first homegrown Nigerian filmmaker to be selected by the prestigious Sundance Film Festival with his film Mami Wata

In a first for the country, a Nigerian film, “Mami Wata” has been selected in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2023 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States from January 19 to 29, 2023.



Born and raised in a small town, Owerri, Nigeria, Obasi grew up in horror movies and novels. Comics and character development were also a favourite pastime for him, a talent he made money from as a young boy. The screenwriter and editor studied computer science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, but decided that film-making was his life’s calling.



Obasi is not new to filmmaking. His feature debut, titled Ojudu debuted at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2014, winning the award for Best Nigerian Film.

For his groundbreaking work in Ojudu, Obasi won the Trailblazer of the Year Award at the 2015 AMVCAs and has now been listed in IndieWire’s Top 12 Best Zombie Movies of All Time.



As a writer, Obasi may best be remembered for writing the drama “Lionheart,” directed by Genevieve Nnaji and contributing to the Living in Bondage sequel directed by Ramsey Nouah.

On December 7, 2022, the Sundance Music Festival announced the selection of Obasi’s latest film, Mami Wata, in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. The festival brings together the most original storytellers for its annual programme of the dramatic, documentary, and short films, episodic storytelling, lively filmmaker conversations and panel discussions. The prestigious gathering has seen the launch of the careers of several well-known directors, including the director and writer of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler as well as other industry heavyweights like Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, Darren Aronofsky, and the Coen brothers.



Produced by Oge Obasi, and distributed in Africa by Film One, Mami Water is the story of two sisters who, when their village is threatened, must fight to save their people, and restore the glory of a mermaid goddess to the land. The film’s selection in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition makes it a nominee for the festival’s World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Directing, and Special Jury Award.



Reacting to news of the selection and Sundance’s announcement, leading production and distribution company, Film One Distribution, distributors of the film in Africa, expressed their excitement and declared it a boost for the Nigerian film industry. “This is a big deal for us,” said the company’s co-founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa in a statement, “we had a good feeling about this film and believed in C.J.’s exceptional talent as a director, and while we have looked forward to this selection, it is still very gratifying to know we are supporting the very best coming out of Nigeria.”



Excited, C.J. and Oge Obasi said that they are elated to be selected for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. “We are so very thrilled about this selection. It is such a great honour and honestly, it feels surreal. You put in the work and hope for the best, then when recognition comes, it is both remarkable and very fulfilling. It is also a challenge to keep raising the bar and inspiring others to do the same.”



The Sundance Film Festival is an annual programme that includes dramatic and documentary features and short films, series, and episodic content. The program also hosts daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. Approximately 4,000 submissions for feature films and 9,000 for shorts are submitted to the Sundance Festival each year. Of these, only 120 or so features make and about 60-70 shorts make it in each year.